20-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing woman in Menomonee Falls

Hasani Monroe of Menomonee Falls faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly fatally stabbing a woman. Monroe, 20, made his initial appearance in court on Friday, Sept. 4.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to an apartment in Menomonee Falls shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 1 to investigate a possible domestic abuse incident in progress. While headed to the scene, the 911 caller, later identified as Monroe, told the dispatcher that the victim had "picked up a knife and stabbed me."

When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed a man exiting an apartment. The complaint said he "was shirtless, and had blood dripping down his face. He was saying 'help her, help her, please help her' and 'she's not breathing.'" An officer noted that Monroe had "a small amount of blood on his back and at least two visible wounds."

The complaint indicates when officers went into the apartment, they saw "multiple knives on the ground and a knife set in the kitchen sink." An officer also observed the victim lying on the floor. She was taken to Froedtert Hospital where she was later declared deceased.

One officer described his interaction with Monroe on the scene while lifesaving attempts were being made on the victim. The officer described Monroe "pacing back and forth outside of the apartment." The complaint said Monroe asked the officer, "Why would she do that?" He also asked, "Is this a dream?"

Another officer noted how Monroe was "speaking frantically" and was engaged in "exaggerated movements and excessive emotional attention." The officer indicated he was worried about the defendant's behavior -- and ordered him to the ground. At that point, the complaint says Monroe asked the officer to kill him. Another officer was able to secure Monroe and get him calmed down, the complaint says.

The complaint provides a partial transcription of Monroe's 911 call after the incident. It reads as follows:

Dispatcher: Alrighty, tell me exactly what happened.

Monroe: She just stabbed me, picked up a knife and stabbed me.

Dispatcher: She what? She fell asleep beside you?

Monroe: She just picked up a knife and stabbed me. I took the knife and I'm trying to snatch the knife from her hand. I pushed the knife towards her.

Dispatcher: OK, hold on one second. So who, who is this person that stabbed you?

Monroe: She's, she's breathing right now, so come hurry up. She's breathing.

Dispatcher : OK, we're, we're getting some help right now. You said she stabbed you?

Monroe: Yes, she stabbed me.

Hasani Monroe

Cash bond for Monroe was set at $500,000 on Friday. He is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 2.