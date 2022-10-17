2 sisters turn dream into bakery and café
Two local sisters have turned a dream into a bakery and café, and it all started two years ago with a Bread Club. Brian Kramp is in West Allis at The Bread Pedalers where their donuts, bagels, muffins are selling out daily.
