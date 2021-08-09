2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; man, woman wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Monday morning, Aug. 9. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. near 32nd Street and Lisbon Avenue. Police say the victim, a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 7:33 a.m. near 72nd and Burleigh. Police say the victim, a 18-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.