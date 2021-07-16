2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men wounded, suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday, July 15. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near 9th and Madison. The victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near 24th Place and Nash. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.