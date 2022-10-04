2 Milwaukee shootings Tuesday night; 2 men wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday, Oct. 3. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near 30th and Pierce. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

The second shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. near 54th and Center. The victim, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are the result of an argument.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.