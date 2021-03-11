2 men shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday night, March 10. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9 p.m. near 1st and North. Police say a 33-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

The second shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. near 17th and Clarke. Police say a 28-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek suspects.

