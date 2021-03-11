Expand / Collapse search

2 men shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday night, March 10. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. 

The first shooting happened around 9 p.m. near 1st and North. Police say a 33-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

The second shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. near 17th and Clarke. Police say a 28-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek suspects.

