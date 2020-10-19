2 men hurt in 3-vehicle crash near 35th and Vienna

Two Milwaukee men were hurt in a crash near 35th Street and Vienna Avenue late Monday morning, Oct. 19.

Police said it happened shortly before noon as one driver was making a left turn.

The impact of the initial crash caused the vehicle that was struck by the driver who was turning to hit a third vehicle.

The driver of the initial striking vehicle, a 33-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Advertisement

The driver of the first vehicle that was struck, a 41-year-old man, was also transported for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android