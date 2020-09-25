Expand / Collapse search

2 injured in separate Milwaukee shootings, police say

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to two separate shootings on Friday afternoon, Sept. 25.

Around 1:50 p.m. A 29-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and injured near 26th and Meinecke.

Police said the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and walked to the hospital for treatment.

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured near 54th and North around 4:45 p.m. He, too, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances that led to both shootings are under investigation, and police are seeking unknown suspects in both incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

'That wasn't me:' Racine officer's accused killer testifies
'That wasn't me:' Racine officer's accused killer testifies

Ward is accusing of killing off-duty Racine Police Officer John Hetland during an attempted robbery at Teezers Bar on June 17, 2019.

MPD: 50 to 60 rounds fired on Milwaukee's north side, 1 shot
MPD: 50 to 60 rounds fired on Milwaukee's north side, 1 shot

Police say 50 to 60 rounds were fired near 15th and Atkinson in Milwaukee. A man was shot in the ankle.

Police: 2 women, man wounded after triple shooting in Milwaukee
Police: 2 women, man wounded after triple shooting in Milwaukee

A 20-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman, and a 22-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to local hospitals.