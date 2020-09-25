2 injured in separate Milwaukee shootings, police say

Milwaukee police responded to two separate shootings on Friday afternoon, Sept. 25.

Around 1:50 p.m. A 29-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and injured near 26th and Meinecke.

Police said the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and walked to the hospital for treatment.

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured near 54th and North around 4:45 p.m. He, too, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances that led to both shootings are under investigation, and police are seeking unknown suspects in both incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.