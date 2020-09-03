2 in custody after police pursuit, crash involving stolen vehicle

article

Two juveniles were taken into custody early Thursday morning, Sept. 3 in Kenosha following a police pursuit and crash involving a stolen vehicle. The pursuit began around 5:20 a.m. and lasted approximately three miles.

According to police, officers confirmed the vehicle was stolen and attempted to stop it. The pursuit ended after the fleeing driver struck an unoccupied truck in a driveway near 59th Street and 16th Avenue.

The truck then pushed up against a house. There is no significant damage to the house.