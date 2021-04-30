2 community COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held May 1 in Milwaukee

article

Ascension Wisconsin is partnering with community organizations Social Development Commission (SDC) and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee (BGCGM) to host two free community vaccination clinics in Milwaukee on Saturday, May 1.

The vaccine clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone age 16 and up. Vaccines are free of charge. No ID or proof of insurance will be required.

Individuals age 16 and 17 will need to have a parent or legal guardian sign a consent form to receive the vaccine.

Appointments are strongly recommended but walk-ins are welcome.

Second dose appointments will be administered at the same locations on Saturday, May 22.