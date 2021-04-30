New Generac stage at Summerfest nearly ready for August debut

article

Generac Power Systems and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. announced on Friday, April 30 that work is moving forward on improvements planned to the new Generac Power Stage which will be unveiled in August.

A news release says the new Generac Power Stage features major improvements to the stage design and operations. During Summerfest, the stage will prominently feature state-of-the-art video screens and new performance production capabilities.

Construction started in late 2020 and stage improvements undertaken to date include:

Increased rigging capacity to support theatrical stage lights, along with new structural steel, to support additional video components

New Generac signs on the stage, hospitality building, and a new pylon sign on the main walkway featuring a large-scale digital message center

Re-configuration of bench seating area to accommodate improved seating and ADA accessibility

New high-resolution video screens

Theatrical sound and lights featuring new search lights at the stage

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., issued this statement in a news release:

Advertisement

"The new Generac Power Stage will transform the venue with an exciting new look, along with enhanced production capabilities, offering an unforgettable outdoor live music experience. The construction of the stage area is on track and will be ready to host fans and artists later this year."

The 53rd edition of Summerfest will take place September 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18 and feature over 1,000 performances.