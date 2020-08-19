2 charged after Wauwatosa Officer Mensah assaulted, single round from shotgun fired at door

article

Two people have been charged after suspended Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah was assaulted outside his home and a single round from a shotgun was fired at his back door on Saturday, Aug. 8. Mensah is on paid administrative leave after fatally shooting 17-year-old Alvin Cole in February. The case remains under review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. Mensah also killed two others in the line of duty -- both of those incidents were ruled justified.

Ronald Bell is facing one count of second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon) and one count of battery to a law enforcement officer. William Lofton is facing one count of second degree recklessly endangering safety.

A crowd of around 60 people gathered Saturday, Aug. 8 outside Menash's home near 100th and Vienna to confront him. Neighbors told FOX6 News off-camera that dozens of cars began speeding up and down the street before protesters approached the home -- yelling and throwing toilet paper.

According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 8 at approximately 8:17 p.m. Wauwatosa officers were alerted to a caravan of citizens and vehicles that were at Mayfair Mall a few hours earlier, had now arrived in the neighborhood near 100th Street and Vienna Avenue in the City of Wauwatosa.

Officers were aware that the caravan was at that address as a result of previous actions taken by Officer Mensah when he was acting in an official capacity as a police officer. Mensah has been involved in the shooting deaths of three people in five years. The 2015 fatal shooting of Antonio Gonzalez was ruled justified, as was the 2016 death of Jay Anderson.

Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah

Advertisement

Investigation revealed that once the caravan arrived at the residence, Mensah came out of the house to try to talk to the group. When he did so, Mensah was assaulted and a single round from a shotgun was fired at his back door.

According to the complaint, based on witness statements and a review of the surveillance and cell phone videos, an individual carrying a shotgun, who was later identified as Bell, joined the assault on Mensah. During the assault, Bell was holding a shotgun and it discharged, striking the doorframe to the residence.

The crowd eventually dispersed and the scene was secured by officers.

On Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 Wauwatosa detectives conducted Mirandized interviews with Bell. According to the complaint, Bell admitted that he was the individual with the shotgun during the Aug. 8 incident. Bell also stated that the gun discharged while he was holding it, striking the residence, while he was confronting Mensah.

Bell stated that Lofton drove the vehicle to the residence where the confrontation occurred. Bell stated that after the shotgun discharged, he went back to the Yukon and Lofton accelerated away from the scene.