2 boats collide on Lake Michigan near Racine; multiple people injured

Multiple people were taken to the hospital on Sunday, June 23 following a boat accident on Lake Michigan in Racine.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Michigan, just east of the Reef Point Marina, for a report of two boats involved in a significant collision around 9 p.m.

Racine boat accident

Initial information was that there were several individuals in the water with unknown injuries. While en route, deputies were informed that a third boat was on scene aiding the victims.

The initial investigation appears to show that one boat was operating at a higher rate of speed when it collided with the second boat.

Racine boat accident

The first boat was occupied by three people, including juveniles. The second boat was occupied by eleven people, including juveniles. All the occupants of both boats are currently accounted for.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital. One juvenile was transported to Froedtert Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Racine boat accident

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is leading the crash investigation.