19th annual Daddy/Daughter Dance; Milwaukee Recreation

Milwaukee Recreation has partnered with the Milwaukee Fatherhood Coalition to host the 19th annual Daddy/Daughter Dance at North Division High School, 1011 W. Center St., on Saturday, February 17 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. The night will include dancing, food, a photo booth, and a live DJ. Fathers and daughters of all ages are welcome to attend.

The Daddy/Daughter Dance is limited to pre-registered guests only. The pre-registration deadline is Monday, February 12th or until space is filled.