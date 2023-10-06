1990 Milwaukee homicide: Case dismissed against Larnell Washington

A Milwaukee County murder trial will not go forward. Prosecutors say they do not have enough evidence – and witnesses changed their stories.

The homicide took place more than three decades ago. Prosecutors only charged Larnell Washington a few months ago.

"Mr. Washington, at this point you are released from all conditions of bond," said Judge Ellen Brostrom.

Larnell Washington

Washington is a free man. In February, prosecutors charged him with first-degree reckless homicide for the 1990 death of Annette Love. Her body was found in an alley near N. 4th Street judge south of W. Keefe Avenue in Milwaukee.

Annette Love

On Friday, Oct. 6, prosecutors told the judge the state had problems with some of its witnesses.

"Either outright denying statements previously made or claiming that they have different recollection at this time," said Sara Beth Hill, prosecutor.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Washington was arrested in February at his home in Washington State. Investigators said new DNA evidence linked him to the crime.

Homicide scene near 4th and Keefe (1990)

"Three other men’s DNA was found on her in different places," said Allison Ritter, defense attorney.

Attorney Ritter said the DNA was miniscule – the equivalent of a grain of sand.

"The fact that they waited so long to even investigate this case – there’s all sorts of inconsistencies throughout the whole discovery," said Ebony Washington, wife.

Ebony Washington

The judge agreed to the prosecution's request to dismiss the case without prejudice.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Washington's wife said the family will most definitely pursue a civil lawsuit in this case.

Friday's ruling means the state could prosecute the case again in the future.