1982 Brewers movie 'Just a Bit Outside' to stream for free

The documentary film "Just a Bit Outside: The Story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers" will soon be available to stream for free.

Roku announced it has acquired the exclusive distribution rights to the film, which debuted in theaters last year. It will be available to stream on The Roku Channel, no subscription or sign-up required, from April 11 through June 30.

In 1982, the Milwaukee Brewers advanced to the fall classic and took the city on a wild ride. That season became the subject of a documentary that continues to resonate.

