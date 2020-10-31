Expand / Collapse search

19-year-old taken by Flight for Life after rollover on I-794

Cudahy
CUDAHY, Wis. - Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputies were called to a one-vehicle rollover crash near the Pennsylvania Avenue curve of southbound I-794 Saturday morning. 

The vehicle flipped off the freeway and landed in the parking lot of a business.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, sustained head injuries from the crash. He was was unconscious and breathing when MCSO deputies arrived on the scene.

The driver was transported by Flight for Life to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition. 

