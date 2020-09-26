19-year-old man seriously injured in Fond du Lac shooting

Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened shortly after 9 p.m. near S. Seymour Street and W. Division Street near Playmore Park on Friday, Sept. 25.

Police responded to a possible shots fired call and found numerous pieces of evidence at the scene. A short time later, police were called to a local hospital for the report of a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, a 19-year-old Fond du Lac man, was transferred to Froedert Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Investigators recovered two vehicles believed to be involved in this incident and are working to identify any other victims or possible suspects.

The investigation remains active and anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Detective Cammie Vandermolen at 920-322-3728 or e-mail cvandermolen@fdl.wi.gov, you can also call 920-322-3740 to remain anonymous.