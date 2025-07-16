Expand / Collapse search

183rd anniversary of Waukesha County Fair; see what's new this year

Published  July 16, 2025 10:13am CDT
Waukesha County Fair

Brian Kramp is with a local livestock exhibitor who’s showing both steer and swine for the first time.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Today marks the start of the183rd Anniversary of the Waukesha County Fair and one of the state’s most popular events of the year. Brian Kramp is seeing what’s new at this year’s fair.

'Foam Is Where The Fun Is!'

Brian Kramp is with The Fire Guy who likes foam as much as fire.

Chrissy Gluege talks fair fun

Brian Kramp is with the executive director whose been involved in the fair for the past 25 years.

The Fairest of the Fair

Brian Kramp is with the 2025 Fairest Of The Fair who loves making life-long friendships, learning life lessons, and most of all having fun.

Showing animals

Brian Kramp is with the 2026 Fairest Of The Fair who also loves rabbits.

