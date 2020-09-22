17 absent Kenosha teachers report virus-like symptoms, district says

A "surge" in teacher absences prompted seven of the Kenosha Unified School District's (KUSD) 40 schools to switch to virtual learning for one week starting Monday, Sept. 21. On Tuesday, the district announced, 151 of the 276 teacher absences had been pre-approved.

According to KUSD, the 151 pre-approved absences included reasons such as jury duty or bereavement leave. The district is researching the absences of the additional 115 teachers.

Seventeen of the 115 teachers reported coronavirus-like symptoms and 83 reported other reasons -- such as doctor appointments or a sick child.

Fifteen teachers had not responded to the district's inquiry regarding the absence as of 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The teachers who reported coronavirus-like symptoms have been contacted and required by KUSD to do one of following: provide a negative COVID-19 test result; provide a doctor's note stating the reason for symptoms other than COVID-19 with a return-to-work date; self-isolate for 10 days, per CDC guideliens.

KUSD said some teachers have already provided a doctor's note.

The district also said that Tuesday's absence rate among teachers has "returned to normal," but impacted students will continue virtual learning for the rest of the week.

At the seven schools largely impacted, 3,614 students were impacted. A vast majority of KUSD teachers --1,421 -- were present as scheduled.

