16th and Wells multi-vehicle crash; police pursuit for mobile drug dealing

Milwaukee police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that happened early Thursday morning, May 5 near 16th and Wells during a police pursuit. It happened around 1:30 a.m. and involved three vehicles.

According to police, around 1:25 a.m. officers observed the driver of a vehicle conduct a drug deal near 18th and National.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the driver fled. Officer's initiated a vehicle pursuit for mobile drug dealing.

The vehicle pursuit came to an end in the area of16th and wells when the fleeing vehicle struck another vehicle. There were no reported injuries on the scene.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was arrested after a short foot pursuit. A firearm and drugs were recovered on scene.

