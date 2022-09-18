16th and Lincoln shooting: Milwaukee police say 31-year-old wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 16th and Lincoln early Sunday, Sept. 18.
Officials say around 2:45 a.m., a 31-year-old man was shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. At last word, he was listed in critical condition.
Milwaukee police are searching for the person who fired the shots.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.