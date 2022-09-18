16th and Lincoln shooting: Milwaukee police say 31-year-old wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 16th and Lincoln early Sunday, Sept. 18.

Officials say around 2:45 a.m., a 31-year-old man was shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. At last word, he was listed in critical condition.

Milwaukee police are searching for the person who fired the shots.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.