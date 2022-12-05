16-year-old Milwaukee boy shot; crashed near 91st and Silver Spring

A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was killed in a shooting on Monday morning, Dec. 5, near 91st and Silver Spring.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m.

Officials said the incident started on 95th and ended at 91st and Silver Spring, where the car crashed.

The 16-year-old boy had fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.