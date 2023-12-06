15th annual Wish-A-Thon back Dec. 7-8

Now you have a chance to give back to kids in our state. The 15th annual Wish-A-Thon, hosted by Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, kicks off Thursday, Dec. 7.

Forrest Doolen with Make-A-Wish joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

About Wish-A-Thon

Throughout this two-day Wish-A-Thon you will hear inspirational stories direct from the children and families who have received and benefited from a wish come true.

With more than 500 kids waiting for a wish, your donation to this event will help Make-A-Wish Wisconsin continue granting the wishes of Wisconsin kids battling critical illnesses. Join the Wish Club for with just a $20 monthly gift or make a one-time donation of at least $1,000 and become a member of the Kesslers Diamond Club.

Donate online now or call to make your donation at 877-272-9474.