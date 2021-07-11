Expand / Collapse search

15th and Hadley shooting: 18-year-old injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 15th and Hadley shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, July 10. 

The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained non-fatal but serious gunshot injuries and was taken to a hospital for his injuries. 

The shooting is the result of an argument.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee shooting, man injured on south side
slideshow

Milwaukee shooting, man injured on south side

Milwaukee police responded to a shooting on the city's south side, in the area of 28th and National. A 22-year-old man was injured.