15th and Hadley shooting: 18-year-old injured

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 15th and Hadley shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, July 10.

The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained non-fatal but serious gunshot injuries and was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

The shooting is the result of an argument.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

