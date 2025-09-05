$157K Wisconsin Lottery 50/50 Raffle winner in Muskego

article

The Brief A winning Wisconsin 50/50 Raffle ticket was sold at the Muskego BP on Janesville Road. The prize amount for the winning ticket is $157,705.50. The 50/50 raffle game was on sale from Aug. 1 to Sept. 1 and produced sales of $315,411.



The lottery wins just keep coming in Wisconsin.

For a customer at the Muskego BP on Janesville Road in Muskego, Wisconsin, a 50/50 Raffle play turned into a $157,705.50 prize.

The Muskego BP sold the winning play, number 0073089, in the Lottery's new Wisconsin 50/50 Raffle lotto game. The winning number was drawn on Sept. 2, 2025.

What we know:

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the 50/50 raffle game was on sale from Aug. 1 to Sept. 1 and produced sales of $315,411.

To participate, you select the number of plays you want to purchase on a single ticket. Tickets were $1 for one play, $5 for six plays, or $10 for 15 plays.

A total of 433,101 tickets were generated during the limited-time offer.

The odds of winning and the prize for the raffle depended on the game sales. One prize was awarded to the ticket that matched the winning numbers. The prize equaled one half (50%) of the dollars played for the raffle game.