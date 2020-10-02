15-year-old injured in West Allis hit-and-run, police say

A 15-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run while riding his bike in West Allis on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Police responded to the reported crash near 90th and Rogers around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

At the scene, the boy told police that the vehicle hit him and didn't stop. He was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

The vehicle was described as a dark-colored Nissan with tinted windows.

The West Allis Police Department has not located the suspect vehicle or its driver and the case remains under investigation.

