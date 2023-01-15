13th and Hopkins shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

article

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 13th and Hopkins on Sunday morning, Jan. 15.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.

Officials said the incident could be robbery related. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.