13th & Dakota homicide: Milwaukee police seek suspect

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help identifying and locating a suspect in a July 19 homicide.

Police said the suspect fired several shots at the victim near 13th and Dakota on the city's south side around 11:30 p.m. that night.

The victim was killed, and the suspect fled. Police described the suspect's vehicle as silver with four doors.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

