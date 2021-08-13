Expand / Collapse search

13th & Dakota homicide: Milwaukee police seek suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

13th & Dakota homicide suspect

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help identifying and locating a suspect in a July 19 homicide.

Police said the suspect fired several shots at the victim near 13th and Dakota on the city's south side around 11:30 p.m. that night.

The victim was killed, and the suspect fled. Police described the suspect's vehicle as silver with four doors.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Woman used gun's laser sight to play with cat, shot friend in Kenosha

Authorities say a 19-year-old Kenosha woman accidentally shot someone while using the laser sight on a handgun to play with a cat.

Ohio shooting, Milwaukee boy killed; 2 charged
slideshow

Ohio shooting, Milwaukee boy killed; 2 charged

Two teenage boys, who remained at large Friday, have been charged with murder for a shooting that killed a Milwaukee teen in a Cleveland suburb.