13th Annual Holiday Drive for Milwaukee families kicks off

The 13th Annual Holiday Drive to benefit Milwaukee-area families and individuals at both Hope House of Milwaukee and The Guest House of Milwaukee kicks off Wednesday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, items will not be collected at drop boxes this year. Instead, the public is asked to make their donations online through the two Amazon Wish Lists or the Holiday Drive GoFundMe page. Purchased items will be shipped directly to the organizations.

For more information on how to contribute — CLICK HERE