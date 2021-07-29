Expand / Collapse search

13th and Dakota homicide: Milwaukee police seek 2 suspects

Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in a homicide that occurred near 13th and Dakota on the city's south side on July 19.

Officials say the suspects approached the victim around 11:30 p.m. on that Monday and fired several shots subsequently striking him. The victim suffered fatal injuries. The suspects then fled in a vehicle.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, African American. He was last seen wearing all black clothing – and was armed with a handgun.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, African American. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants, and black Nike sandals.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver 4-door vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

