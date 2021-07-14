Expand / Collapse search

$130M directed to Wisconsin workforce development

By AP author
Published 
Wisconsin
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday announced that $130 million in federal coronavirus relief funds will be used to help address the state's worker shortage problem and assist unemployed people searching for a job.

The bulk of the money, $100 million, will go toward a workforce innovation program for the development of solutions to workforce challenges the state faced after the COVID-19 pandemic, Evers said.

Another $20 million will go to a worker advancement initiative that will offer about 2,000 unemployed people subsidized employment and skills training opportunities with local employers. And $10 million would go to a program that provides workforce career coaches to help people find jobs.

"These programs will allow us to invest in regional solutions, help businesses find workers, and provide support to our friends and neighbors who are getting back on their feet," Evers said in a statement.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Wisconsin's unemployment rate in May was 3.9%, down from the high of 14.1% in April 2020 as the pandemic forced closures of businesses across the state. In March 2020 the state unemployment rate was 3.1%.

Republicans have criticized Evers for not doing more to address worker shortages, including his vetoing of a bill that would have ended a federal $300 unemployment supplementary payment.

Missing Jefferson County man found dead in Oconomowoc park
slideshow

Missing Jefferson County man found dead in Oconomowoc park

A 57-year-old man who was reported missing out of Jefferson County over the weekend was found dead in the area of Atkins Olson Park in Oconomowoc.

10-digit dialing for Wisconsin required beginning Oct. 24
slideshow

10-digit dialing for Wisconsin required beginning Oct. 24

All customers with the area codes 262, 414, 608, and 920 will need to dial the area code and telephone number in order to connect their local and long-distance calls beginning Oct. 24.

Milwaukee, Morales reach settlement after former chief's demotion

The city has reached a tentative settlement with former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales. The terms of the settlement are yet to be finalized. However, Mayor Tom Barrett indicated the settlement would be in the area of $626,000.