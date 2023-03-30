Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old shot in Milwaukee, 10-year-old and man arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:14PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

13-year-old shot in Milwaukee, 10-year-old and man arrested

A 13-year-old was shot in Milwaukee Thursday evening, March 30 near 84th and Grantosa. Police said a 10-year-old boy and a man, 32, were arrested.

MILWAUKEE - A 13-year-old was shot in Milwaukee Thursday evening, March 30 near 84th and Grantosa.

It happened around 5 p.m.

Police said a 10-year-old boy and a man, 32, were arrested.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.  