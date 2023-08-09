125th anniversary of Milwaukee Public Central Library

Central Library; one of Milwaukee’s historic educational institutions
This year is the 125th anniversary of the Milwaukee Public Central Library and inside you’ll find many gems - Including a used bookstore and café. Brian Kramp is in Downtown Milwaukee seeing why the Central Library is such a special place.
125th Anniversary of the Milwaukee Public Central Library
Children’s section at the Milwaukee Public Central Library
Treasure on the shelves
Mitchell Branch Street Library
Tour of the recording studio
Brian Kramp is at the Mitchell Street Branch where they actually have a recording studio for guests to use.