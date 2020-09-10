12 years in prison for Milwaukee father in fatal shooting of son

A Milwaukee father accused in connection with the shooting death of his 5-year-old son at the Mayfair Apartment Homes near Lovers Lane Road and Silver Spring Drive in February was sentenced to prison Thursday, Sept. 10.

Jamal Anderson, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of neglecting a child, consequence is death in July. Two other counts were dismissed as a result of the plea deal.

Jamal Anderson and Jamal Anderson Jr.

In court Thursday, Anderson was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison and eight years' extended supervision, with 216 days' credit for time served. As part of his extended supervision, the court ordered him to complete 400 hours of community service, and he was ordered to pay more than $1,000 in restitution to the mother of Jamal Anderson, Jr.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a shooting on Lovers Lane Road shortly after 1 a.m. on Feb. 8. They discovered 5-year-old Jamal Anderson Jr. with a "gunshot wound to the stomach." The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

When police first asked Anderson what happened, the complaint said he claimed that "two suspects confronted" him, forcing him into his apartment. Then, one of the suspects "pushed (the boy) to the end of the couch and fired a shot" before both suspects fled.

Jamal Anderson Jr.

A detective located a backpack outside of the apartment building partially buried in a snowbank. Inside the backpack, the complaint said police "located a .40 Glock with an extended magazine and a spent casing in the chamber."

Later that day, Anderson was interviewed by police. Prosecutors said he "continued to maintain his original story of being the victim of a home invasion," and denied having a gun.

When confronted with the evidence located in the backpack, Anderson changed his story, prosecutors said.

It was the first of multiple versions of "what happened" that Anderson shared with investigators.

Despite investigators' plea to be truthful, the complaint said there were "numerous inconsistencies within his multiple statements." Eventually, the complaint said Anderson "admitted the gun was his."

The next day, a Milwaukee police detective listened to the 911 call placed by Anderson. The complaint said during the call, he "reported that, 'Somebody just tried to rob me,' and, 'They pushed in my house and they shot. They shot, and they shot me. They shot.' The dispatcher repeatedly asked Anderson what transpired. At 2 minutes and 34 seconds into the call, he disclosed for the first time, 'My son, they shot my son.'"

The boy's mother shared this message on a GoFundMe.com page set up to raise money for funeral expenses:

"My son Jamal Anderson Jr was shot and killed due to gun violence this morning February 8th 2020. I'm asking for help to raise money for funeral services and burial arrangements. My son was 5years old and he was a loving, funny, full of life kid that had Down Syndrome but was able to do whatever he put his heart into doing. He was a light to anyone who he came around and I just want my son to have a beautiful home going celebration. Gone too young but leaving me with soo much memories. So whatever your heart desires into giving I truly truly appreciate it from the bottom of my heart.. Thank you.!"