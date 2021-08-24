It may only be Tuesday, but it’s never too early to plan for the weekend
Christina has details for the 11th Annual 91.7 FM WMSE Backyard BBQ.
It may only be Tuesday, but it’s never too early to plan for the weekend. So, how does an afternoon of great music, great drinks, and great food sound? Christina has details for the 11th Annual 91.7 FM WMSE Backyard BBQ.
Support a local radio station, local bands and a local restaurant
Christina is at Maxie’s seeing what their preparing for this weekend’s big event.
WMSE’s 11th Annual Backyard BBQ returns to Humboldt Park
Christina is at Maxie’s getting a preview of some of the food their cooking up for this weekend’s event.
Grab your picnic blankets and sunscreen and get ready to rock
Christina has a sample of the sounds you can hear this Saturday.
This Saturday you can support a local radio station
What local beers will pair best with food from Maxie’s.
It’s never too early to plan for the weekend
Details on the 11th Annual 91.7 FM WMSE Backyard BBQ.