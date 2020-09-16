$119 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mount Pleasant

A winning Mega Millions ticket for an estimated $119 Million ($94.6 Million cash) was sold by Kwik Trip on Spring Street in Mount Pleasant for the Sept. 15 drawing. Kwik Trip will receive a $100,000 incentive for selling the ticket.

The winning numbers are: 25, 28, 38, 59, 62 and the Mega Ball number 22.

This win is Wisconsin’s first Mega Millions jackpot since Wisconsin debuted the game on Jan. 31, 2010. It is the fifth Mega Millions jackpot won this year.

“We are so excited to celebrate our first Mega Millions jackpot winner in the state of Wisconsin,” exclaimed Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. “We very much look forward to meeting the winning ticket-holder. Also, a big congratulations to Kwik Trip for selling this lucky ticket!”

In-person redemption is currently available only at the Madison office with an appointment. Visit wilottery.com/winners/ claim-prize for details. The winner should sign the back of their winning ticket immediately.