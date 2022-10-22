11-year-old boy missing; last seen near 24th and Capitol

article

Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help in its search for a critically missing 11-year-old boy, McKinley Gore.

Officials say Gore was last seen near 24th and Capitol around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Gore is described as a male, Black, about 5'3" tall, weighing 110 pounds, with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a Nike hooded sweatshirt with Nike patches all over it (below), black Adidas pants with stripes down the side, and white Jordan high tops.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.