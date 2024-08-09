10th annual 'We Are Water' beachfront celebration at McKinley Beach

People from across the city will gather at newly restored McKinley Beach on Sunday, Aug. 11, to celebrate all the ways that water connects us at the tenth annual "We Are Water" event hosted by Milwaukee Water Commons.

Designed in appreciation of Milwaukee’s special place on the Great Lakes and our abundance of fresh water, this festive, multicultural event celebrates and strengthens our connections to each other and to our shared waters.

The free event offers a wide range of activities for people of all ages.