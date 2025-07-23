Expand / Collapse search

Racine County Fair runs from July 23-27; tradition, agriculture & more

Published  July 23, 2025 9:02am CDT
Racine County Fair

Brian Kramp is with an act you can see later today that needs to be fast on the draw while riding fast horses.

RACINE COUNTY - The Racine County Fair (19805 Durand Avenue) has been celebrating tradition, agriculture, and fun for more than 100 years. Brian Kramp has a look at how they’ve kept the fair running strong for more than a century. 

Petting Pen Pet animals

Brian Kramp is at the 103rd Annual Racine County where a petting zoo and live shows with stunt dogs and racing pigs are just part of the fun.

Bakers, quilters, and artists showcase work

Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at some of the entries at this year’s fair.

Dairy exhibitors talk about show day

Brian Kramp is with a family that’s been showing animals for generations.

Waterford FFA Food Booth

Brian Kramp is seeing what’s on the menu at the 103rd Annual Racine County Fair.

New UTV donated through grant program

Brian Kramp has a look at how they’ve kept the fair running strong for more than a century.

