102.9 The Hog radiothon for Waukesha Community Fund

Every little bit helps. That’s the message from the folks over at the Bob & Brian Show at 102.9 The Hog who are doing a radiothon to raise money for the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

One of the best ways to raise awareness – and money – is by blasting it out to the public.

"It goes a long way and it stays here in the community," said Bob Madden, host of Bob & Brian Show.

Bob and Brian Show on 102.9 The Hog

So when Bob and Brian got the chance to help contribute to the United for Waukesha Community Fund, doing a radiothon on their station, 102.9 The Hog, just made sense.

"It’s just a way to keep people’s awareness up with all the things that are going on this time of year. You’ve got Christmas coming up, New Years, all of that and people tend to start to forget things that haven’t happened right away. We’re victims of recency," said Madden.

Helping them fill the air time, give out prizes, and sharing the message…

"We’re talking to some old friends, familiar faces, and everyone is coming in to do their part," said Brian Nelson, host of Bob & Brian Show.

A wide range of personalities, from politicians and community leaders to athletes and team executives.

Whether it's a little or a lot... anything you give makes a difference.

The radiothon goes until 6 p.m. Monday. If you’d like to contribute, CLICK HERE.

