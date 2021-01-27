100 years in the waiting: Horicon Schools opens capsule from 1921

The School District of Horicon went back in time on Wednesday, Jan. 27 -- 100 years to be exact.

Officials opened a time capsule that was dated 1921 -- a capsule that was discovered underneath the cornerstone of the old Van Brunt Memorial School. Inside were several newspapers from 1921, an American flag with 48 stars that had been donated for the capsule, and an arrowhead.

The time capsule was actually just a tin box -- that had apparently been made in "tin shop" at the school.

Now, Horicon officials are pondering what they might put in their own time capsule that will be opened in 2121.

