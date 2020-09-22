1 killed in Kenosha County crash, sheriff's department says

article

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Kenosha County on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 22, a sheriff's department official said.

The crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on the I-94 East Frontage Road -- 120th Avenue -- south of Somers Road.

East Frontage Road is closed as authorities continue investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.