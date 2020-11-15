1 killed, 2 injured after car hits parked semi on shoulder of I-94
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash on I-94 that left one person dead and two injured shortly before midnight Saturday, Nov. 14.
Officials say the 19-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the back of a legally-parked semi on the shoulder of westbound I-94 near CTH BB.
A 19-year-old female passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and another 19-year-old male passenger were both treated for injuries and released from a hospital. The semi driver was not injured.
This crash remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.
