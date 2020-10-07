1 injured after crash involving motorized wheelchair in West Allis

article

One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday, Oct. 7 following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorized wheelchair in West Allis.

It happened near 68th and Greenfield around 10:25 a.m.

Police say the male in the wheelchair was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No additional details have been released.

