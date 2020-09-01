'1 for the books:' Germantown firefighters rescued 'spooked' horse trapped in trailer

article

Germantown fire officials on Tuesday morning, Sept. 1 rescued a horse that was apparently spooked by something and ended up becoming trapped in a trailer.

According to a post on the Germantown Fire Department's Facebook page, the incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m.

The horse, while attempting to break free, fell on its side between two of the permanent retaining dividers within the trailer -- becoming stuck.

The Germantown fire chief was first on scene, and "helped devise a plan to get the horse free," the post said.

Hydraulic rams were used to spread the metal posts surrounding the horse, but "with the horse understandably agitated and not wanting anyone near, sedation was used to calm her down."

Fire officials noted there happened to be two veterinarians on scene along with paramedics, so the horse was "sedated enough to allow the department to get to work."

According to the post, personnel was limited in the trailer "to minimize any injuries to the horse and our firefighters."

After the ordeal, fire officials said "the horse is doing well" -- adding, "This just goes to show that rescue can mean just about anything, and every call is an adventure."