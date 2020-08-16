1 dead in fire at Lake Shore Tower Apartments in Cudahy, 50 residents displaced

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tells FOX6 News a woman has died in a fire at the Lake Shore Tower Apartments on S. Lake Drive in Cudahy on Sunday morning, Aug. 16. Another 50 residents have been displaced -- and one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

Officials say the fire was first called in around 7:15 a.m. It was contained to a single unit. However, other nearby apartments suffered some smoke and water damage.

The fire happened in an apartment on the 10th floor of the south side of the building.

Cudahy Fire Chief Dan Mayer said the fire appears to have started in the kitchen or living room area of a single apartment -- and extended into a bedroom. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire at Lake Shore Tower Apartments, Cudahy (Credit: Bryan Bruno)

Chief Mayer said there were multiple challenges for fighting this fire. The first was that it was on the 10th floor -- beyond what ladder trucks can reach. Second, the parking lot was full of vehicles -- and did not allow a lot of access for emergency vehicles. But the chief indicated the biggest challenge Sunday was the heat -- as evidenced by one firefighter being treated for heat exhaustion.

The fire was declared extinguished around 8:30 a.m.