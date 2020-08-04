1 dead following head-on collision in Caledonia, police looking for driver who fled the scene

A 69-year-old Milwaukee man died Monday, Aug. 3 following a head-on collision in the Village of Caledonia. Police are currently asking for the public's assistance in locating a driver that fled the scene.

According to officials, around 2:20 p.m. Caledonia Police and Rescue responded to STH 38 and Four Mile Road in the Village of Caledonia for a head-on accident.

Investigation and witness reports revealed a westbound vehicle entered the intersection, causing a northbound White Honda Civic to swerve into the southbound lane to avoid a collision with it.

The Honda was then impacted head-on by a southbound pick-up truck.

The westbound vehicle then proceeded to drive around the accident and flee the scene west on Four Mile Road.

.Life-saving measures were attempted on the driver of the white Honda, a 69-year-old man from Milwaukee, by witnesses and rescue personnel. He died from his injuries at the scene.

The identity of the westbound vehicle is not known. It was described as a light brown or tan sedan. Police are currently asking for the public's assistance in locating this driver and vehicle.

If you witnessed or were in the area at the time of the incident, please contact the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423.