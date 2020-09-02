1 dead following domestic violence incident involving stabbing

A homicide investigation is underway following a domestic violence incident involving a stabbing that happened Tuesday, Sept. 1 in Menomonee Falls. One person has been taken into custody.

According to the police, officers were called to the area of Menomonee Avenue and Pilgrim Road around 11:45 p.m. for an "in-progress domestic violence incident involving a stabbing."

Upon arrival, officers along with the Menomonee Falls Fire Department conducted life-savings measures on a female victim located on the scene. These life-saving attempts were unsuccessful and the female was later pronounced dead.

One male suspect, known to the victim, who was also located at the scene was treated for injuries and was taken into custody.

Police say there are no current threats to the public or any suspects at large.

The investigation is on-going and no further information will be released at this time.