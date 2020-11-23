1 dead after officer-involving shooting near Eau Claire

article

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Sunday night, Nov. 22 in the Town of Washington -- near Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the scene for a domestic incident, according to WEAU.

According to officials, the individual was shot while being taken into custody.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The incident is being investigated by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation along with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says more information will be available Monday morning.