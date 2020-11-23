Expand / Collapse search

1 dead after officer-involving shooting near Eau Claire

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Sunday night, Nov. 22 in the Town of Washington -- near Eau Claire. 

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the scene for a domestic incident, according to WEAU

According to officials, the individual was shot while being taken into custody. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The incident is being investigated by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation along with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says more information will be available Monday morning. 

MPD: 13-year-old boy shot, wounded in Milwaukee, suspects sought
slideshow

MPD: 13-year-old boy shot, wounded in Milwaukee, suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night, Nov. 22 near 104th Street and Jonen Street.

Man arrested after 2 fatally shot, 2 wounded at Nebraska Sonic
slideshow

Man arrested after 2 fatally shot, 2 wounded at Nebraska Sonic

Authorities arrested a man in an attack at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two people were shot and killed, two were wounded and officers responding to a report of a possible bomb.